Chapleau OPP Charge Person with Spousal Assault

On June 30, 2019, at approximately 7:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Chapleau, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old person was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 19, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario. The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the following websites for more information.

Wawa and Area Victim Services at: www.victimserviceswawa.ca

CHADWIC Home: www.chadwichome.com