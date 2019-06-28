Come out and celebrate the life of a loved one by releasing your own Painted Lady butterfly!

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Palliative Care Program will be hosting its 1st Annual Live Butterfly Release. This FREE family event will be held in the LDHC’s Long Term Care Gardens. There will be live music, face painting, children’s activities and refreshments cumulating in the release of over 100 butterflies!

Releasing live butterflies for a loved one is a unique way to honour and remember them. The release signifies freedom and happiness. This will inspire a memorable and unique experience to be cherished for a lifetime.

Donate $20 for one butterfly.

Funds raised from the event will be used for the comfort of our Palliative Care Patients and their families.

Butterflies must be ordered in advance. End date for purchasing your butterflies has been extended to July 10th, 2019, but don’t be disappointed as butterflies are limited. Tickets available at the LDHC Front Desk.