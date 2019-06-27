Mantha Calls our SSM MP Ross Romano after 24 teachers declared redundant on Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

NDP MPP Michael Mantha is calling out Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano for doing nothing to stop Doug Ford’s cuts to education, which are now poised to hurt students in Catholic schools in Sault Ste. Marie, after 24 teachers were declared redundant — essentially receiving a pink slip — in the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board.

“As Doug Ford’s MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, and now as a newly appointed minister, Ross Romano did nothing to stop Ford’s cuts to education. Students in Sault Ste. Marie deserve more opportunity — not to have their teachers and course options are taken away from them,” said Mantha.

It’s not yet revealed how deep the cuts will impact other school boards in the Sault. Province-wide, every board is feeling the devastation of Ford’s cuts.

Romano cheered on and voted for the Ford budget that laid out the blueprint for firing thousands of teachers and education workers throughout the province, raising class sizes and forcing all high school students to take some mandatory courses online — despite students’ different learning styles and abilities, and despite the fact that the government is failing to provide decent internet service to all communities.

Doug Ford and Minister Romano’s cuts to education will mean larger classes, fewer teachers and education workers, and less attention for each child, which could have a damaging impact on graduation rates and the success of each child, with students in rural and Northern Ontario affected the most.

“In northern Ontario and in rural schools, we need to work to improve the opportunities and one-on-one support we can give to kids, so they can identify their strengths and thrive,” said Mantha. “Taking even more away from those students could be devastating, impacting graduation rates, impacting children’s future, and even leading to more school closures in rural areas and small municipalities.

“Romano has new power as a minister to stop these cuts to education, and protect students in Sault Ste. Marie. He’s failed so far – but it’s not too late.”