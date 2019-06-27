CSC Nouvelon outstanding graduates

With the end of the academic year just around the corner, the CSC Nouvelon is profiling one remarkable graduate from each of its secondary schools. Here are the profiles for our schools in Sault Ste-Marie, Wawa and Chapleau.

École secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie)

Maggie Maloney, a grade 12 student at École secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault in Sault Ste. Marie, is highly involved in the life of her school. She has played on a variety of sports teams during her four years at her high school, including volleyball, basketball and athletics. She the current president of the Student Parliament and has been involved in the school committee since she first came to Notre-Dame-du-Sault. Maggie has organized many activities for the students of her school, always ensuring that inclusiveness is the watchword. Maggie’s strong sense of compassion leads her to keep her eyes constantly on the well-being of others. She is a hard-working and dedicated student whose attention to detail is well developed, and always seeks to achieve her full potential, demonstrating remarkable tenacity in rising to meet the challenges of life.

École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

A true model for his peers, École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) student Hunter Schumaker is a shining example of the kind of youngster that can always be counted on. He is reliable and gives generously of his time for school and community activities, with many hours of community service to his credit. He is personally involved in numerous sports activities and also organizes them for other students at his school. With an excellent attendance record and very good academic results, Hunter has found a workable balance between work, sports, recreation and studies. To top it all off, he also finds time to take care of his younger brother and sister.

École secondaire Catholique Trillium (Chapleau)

Since she first arrived at École secondaire Catholique Trillium in Chapleau, Mya Prusky has been active in the life of her school and in extracurricular and sports activities. She has mastered the art of balancing her social life and academic commitments and displays remarkable values of willingness to help, politeness and good humour. She is also involved in community life through figure skating, participating successfully in regional and province-wide competitions. Mya also volunteers with hospitalized seniors, who benefit from her good humour, frequent visits and the many hours spent in her company.