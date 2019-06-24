NDP House Leader Gilles Bisson released the following statement in response to reports that high-school students were billed about $1,500 for the clean-up of sidewalk chalk after a peaceful protest at Queen’s Park:
“It’s wrong to punish students who are speaking up for themselves and their future by speaking out against Doug Ford’s education cuts. The NDP is calling for the $1,500 sidewalk chalk clean up bill sent to high school students to be cancelled, and today we’re reaching out to the Speaker’s office to make that demand.
Spending $1,500 to do what rain or a hose could have taken care of in a few minutes is a waste. Sending that bill to students who were peacefully protesting is callous.
The crackdowns on peaceful protests need to stop. Doug Ford has attacked anyone who disagrees with him — like students and teachers. We’ve seen Ford’s MPPs call the police on seniors’ book clubs. We’ve even seen seniors — grandmas and grandpas — hauled out of the legislature’s public galleries in handcuffs.
Ontarians who are standing up to Ford’s callous cuts deserve to be heard, not punished.”
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- EC – Heavy rain expected tonight – UPDATE - June 25, 2019
- NDP fights fine for student chalk-drawings - June 24, 2019
- Winners of SAH 5-Car Draw - June 24, 2019