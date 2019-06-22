OPP Investigate Death of Manitoulin Ferry Passenger

On June 21, 2019, at approximately 11:26 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin and Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments responded to a report of a female falling overboard a ferry travelling from South Baymouth to Tobermory in Lake Huron, Ontario.

With the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Manitoulin OPP Marine unit, the female was located deceased. The Manitoulin OPP are continuing the investigation, the death is not being considered suspicious