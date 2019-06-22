Gruenwald, Kaspar ‘Hans’

September 10, 1935 – June 13, 2019

It is with sad hearts that we say good-bye to Hans, my dear husband, Pop’s to Jens, stepdad, Gramps, Poppa to the wee ones, and a friend to so many. He was born in Austria on September 10th, 1935, the youngest of 11. He came to Canada at the age of 23 to visit a friend, intending to only stay for 2 years, and Hans was here for the rest of his life. He married his first wife, Annemarie who had a 10-year-old son Jens, and Hans came to love Jens like he was his own. He was grateful to have him in his life. Hans and I (Vivian) met at seniors exercises in March 2016 and started going out. He asked me to marry him at an Easter Family Dinner in 2018 and we married December 18, 2018. He acquired a very large extended family, stepchildren, Robert, Kim, Jerry, and Brad and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters in law and their families. We all loved him dearly and will forever miss him.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the cancer society.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1 pm at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery. Celebration of life will be held in September 2019 at the Winfield Senior Centre.

