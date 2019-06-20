Safe Kids Day – Gallery

2019 - Safe Kids Bike Rodeo is an opportunity to make sure every child has basic cycling skills.

Safe Kids Day is always a great success for not only the kids but the adults. The kids have an opportunity to participate in a bike rodeo, look at different exhibits, and then the most exciting… use a hose to knock off a bottle from a pylon with a fire hose! This ia an annual event that volunteers work hard to bring safety ideas and tips to the community.