Safe Kids Day is always a great success for not only the kids but the adults. The kids have an opportunity to participate in a bike rodeo, look at different exhibits, and then the most exciting… use a hose to knock off a bottle from a pylon with a fire hose! This ia an annual event that volunteers work hard to bring safety ideas and tips to the community.
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Safe Kids Day – Gallery - June 20, 2019
- On the Beach - June 20, 2019
- MHS “Pasta” Money on to Charity Dinner - June 20, 2019