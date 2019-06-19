Wednesday Morning News – June 19

Weather – Clearing early this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high. Wind northwest 10 knots becoming light near midnight then becoming northwest 10 near noon Thursday.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low 10.

News Tidbits – The Canadian team at the Women’s World Cup are unbeaten in 10 games in 2019. They play against the Netherlands tomorrow.

Police in Thunder Bay are re-investigating the deaths of nine Indigenous people with the help of outside agencies. They are reopening the cases of Christine Gliddy in 2016 (28), Shania Bob in 2014 (19), Marie Spence 2016 (30), Aaron Loon (), Sara Moonias in 2017 (57), Jethro Anderson in 2000 (15), Curran Strang in 2005 (18), Kyle Morrisseau in 2009 (17) and Jordan Wabasse in 2011 (15).

The last four deaths were investigated as part of the Seven Youth Inquest which also included Paul Panacheese (2006), Robyn Harper (2007), Reggie Bushie (2007). All seven died while attending high school in Thunder Bay, far away from their families and home First Nation communities. The Seven Youth Inquest in 2015 took eight months to conduct and 146 witnesses were interviewed. The inquest deemed four of the deaths accidental; the cause of the remaining three were ruled “undetermined.”. To read more about the Seven Youth Inquest, click here.

The Algoma Central Corporation’s vessel the Algoma Niagara broke three mooring lines and swung into the Detroit River’s Canadian shipping channel blocking it for 30 hours on Monday. During the closure, the Windsor Port Authority and the U.S. Coast Guard routed ships to the American side of the water. The Captain dropped anchor to avoid the vessel swinging out. Two tugboats held the ship in place while crews cut the anchor’s chain leaving it on the riverbed where it will be removed later.

Don’t forget the Back in Time Music Concert tonight at MHS!