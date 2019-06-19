The LDHC Foundation’s 2019 Summer Wine Tasting Event Is Fast Approaching!

This year the Summer Wine Tasting Event is being held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on Saturday, June 22 from 8:00 – 10:30 pm.

To celebrate the Foundation’s 10th anniversary, an extra special evening has been planned. With wines and beers to taste, delicious appetizers to sample, live music to listen to and commemorative goblets to buy it promises to be a wonderful evening. The Foundation will also be launching its new fundraising initiative.

Tickets are going quickly for this popular event. It has been sold out for the past 2 years so get your tickets as soon as you can. They are available at the LDHC admitting desk.

Plan to come out to celebrate and support your local hospital Foundation!

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future.