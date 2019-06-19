The LDHC Foundation’s 2019 Summer Wine Tasting Event Is Fast Approaching!

Breaking News

This year the Summer Wine Tasting Event is being held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on Saturday, June 22 from 8:00 – 10:30 pm.

To celebrate the Foundation’s 10th anniversary, an extra special evening has been planned. With wines and beers to taste, delicious appetizers to sample, live music to listen to and commemorative goblets to buy it promises to be a wonderful evening.  The Foundation will also be launching its new fundraising initiative.

Tickets are going quickly for this popular event. It has been sold out for the past 2 years so get your tickets as soon as you can.  They are available at the LDHC admitting desk.

Plan to come out to celebrate and support your local hospital Foundation!

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
