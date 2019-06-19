From the Branch – June 19

This week was a busy one in preparation for a well-deserved summer break.

Thursday we had a visit from our Comrade Bill Moore. He visited the Clubroom to view The Certificate of Appreciation that the Branch received from Provincial Command in thanks for our contribution to the Military Service Recognition Books. Comrade Bill was the member who worked very hard to have Wawa residents recognized in these publications and we thank him for his commitment to the project.

The last Membership Meeting until September was held that evening.

On June 15 the Annual Legion Golf Tournament was held. Fortunately, the weather cooperated for golf and the steak dinner that followed at the Branch.

Thank you to everyone who participatedted or supported this annual event.

Due to the anticipated arrival of his first grandchild, Comrade Larry was not available for the results.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.