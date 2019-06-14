Friday Morning News – June 14

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning this afternoon. High 15. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Showers ending late this evening then clearing. Low plus 5.

News Tidbits – Toronto Raptors win their 1st NBA championship 112-110!

The Superintendent of Education, Maria Esposito, for the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) has retired after 45 years. She began her career with Sault Ste. Marie Roman Catholic Separate School Board that amalgamated with North Shore, Michipicoten and Chapleau school boards in 1997 to form today’s HSCDSB.

Canada’s Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan will be in the Soo to make an announcement on immigration, possibly that the Soo’s application to be part of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot project has been accepted.

Ontario NDP convention to launch Ontario’s Green New Democratic Deal this weekend. A policy and discussion paper for moving Ontario to net-zero emissions, while creating more than a million jobs and creating billions of dollars in economic activity, will be a centrepiece of the weekend’s provincial convention.