June is Senior’s Month – Annual Garden Party Celebrates 14 years!

The Ontario Seniors’ Secretariat declared the June 2019 Seniors month proclaiming;

“Aging Strong: Respect and Protect Seniors”. Aging is about living, and everyone should be able to age strong in an Ontario that is open to all. The theme represents the importance of seniors’ valued experience and independence as they age, while celebrating their many contributions in building this province, and protecting what matters most to them.

The Garden Party has become a staple event in our Community where we celebrate with those in the community who have, in the past, contributed to what we are today. Our seniors at Lady Dunn Health Centers’ the Long Term Care wing get in on the fun, welcoming guests to their “home”. This year we celebrate our 14th year hosting this event.

Everyone looks forward to an old fashioned Garden Party with ladies and gents in hats strolling lawns festooned with colourful tents. The Red Hat ladies who make an appearance every year will be joining us with their antics and good cheer. We are hoping for sun and gentle breezes, but we know what summer in Wawa can be like, so we are prepared for anything.

Weather permitting we will have tents to shade our guests and entertainment or bring it all indoors. So, rain or shine the show will go on! There will be prizes for the best hat of course and other fun give-a-ways!

Refreshments, musical entertainment, and fun will start at 1:30 p.m. and run till 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20th. Entertainment this year will be provided by the Goodtimers. Go easy on your lunch that day, the hor’dourves the Lady Dunn kitchen serves up are fantastic. Everyone is welcome, so come on down with your mom and dad or bring a friend. It is a time for everyone to join together with our local long-term residents, and celebrate all seniors’ contributions to this wonderful community!

Every year the Seniors Solution Council comes up with ideas to celebrate senior’s month, as well as addressing senior’s issues in our community for the rest of the year. It is a committee that was set up by the Township to address issues and concerns that affect seniors in our community. It has representation from people and organizations that either are seniors or work with seniors. The Wawa Family Health Team, the Canadian Red Cross, the Royal Canadian Legion, and the Wawa Goose Club all have a representative on the committee.

If you have any concerns regarding seniors issues you wish to bring to our attention, or if you wish to be part of the committee, please feel free to call any of these organizations for contact information.