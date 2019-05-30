Northeast Fire Region Update – May 29

As of the afternoon of May 29, there are no active wildland fires in the region. At the time of this update, the fire hazard is mostly low in areas south of North Bay, generally moderate to high in the central portion of the region, and low to moderate in the Far North.

Northwest Region

There were four new forest fires confirmed by the afternoon of May 29.

Red Lake Fire Number 12 is not under control at 20 hectares and is located near Hansen Lake, approximately 53 kilometres west of Red Lake.

Red Lake Fire Number 13 is not under control at 7.5 hectares and is located near Dixie Lake, approximately 23 kilometres south of Red Lake.

Dryden Fire Number 4 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located near Banana Lake, approximately 16 kilometres northeast of Dryden.

Red Lake Fire Number 14 is not under control at 12 hectares and is located approximately 5 kilometres north of Pikangikum First Nation.

Fire hazard in the Northwest Region

The forest fire hazard is high to extreme across most of the region with an area of moderate hazard in Nipigon and northern Sioux Lookout district.

Out of province resources

More than 200 staff members from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services are assisting the province of Alberta with its escalated fire situation. This includes FireRangers, support staff and one incident management team. In addition, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is providing equipment such as pumps, hose and hand tools to support Alberta.

The sharing of resources across Canada is facilitated by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in Winnipeg under the Mutual Aid Resource Sharing agreement.

The fire situation in Ontario has been relatively quiet since the beginning of the 2019 fire season, and we remain fully prepared to respond to any forest fires that may arise here at home.

Crews deployed to assist with flood response

There are 17 members of the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services team currently deployed to assist with sandbagging efforts and the movement of water from low lying areas in various communities affected by flooding. AFFES is also providing logistical support and equipment such as pumps and hose. Assistance will continue until the situation stabilizes or assistance is no longer required.

Spring is grass fire season

Think wildland fires are just a problem in the summer? Think again. Spring is grass fire season and grass fires can spread rapidly.

When performing spring yard clean up, seek alternatives to burning by considering composting or using your local landfill. Don’t be the reason behind a spring wildland fire this year.

Fire numbers and online information