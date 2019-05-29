Between the Covers – May 29

NEW BOOKS–on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; “Tight Rope” by Amanda Quick, “Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris and “Everything is F***ed” by Mark Manson.
STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF MAY ARE; “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, “Look for Me” by Lisa Gardner, “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly and this week’s feature is “What You Wish For” by Fern Michaels. From the book jacket: “If her abusive husband hadn’t tried to kill her and her beloved dog Lucie, Helen Ward might never have run away from her California mansion. Now she’s changed her identity and moved across the country, hopeful that she can find safety, happiness, and maybe even love.
But despite the promise of a new life with college professor Sam Tolliver and the satisfaction of seeing her online business take off, Helen knows that the past is catching up with her…and her fear is growing. Desperate to get away again, she’ll soon face the toughest choice of her life — one that will decide her future…and her very identity. “
T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB – The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club will begin on July 2nd, 2019. Our theme this summer is “Natural World”.
Summer Schedule
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|10 – 11
|Summer Reading Club (English) Ages 3 – 6
|Summer Reading Club (French) Ages 3 – 6
|10 – 11
|Clay Club Ages 3 – 6
|Fun Day with Science Club Ages 7+
|1:30 – 3
|Summer Reading Club (English) Ages 7+
|Summer Reading Club (French) Ages 7+
|1:30 – 2:30
|Clay Club Ages 7+
|Game Club 6+
Please note that children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the Circulation Desk.
WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on May 27thstarting at 7:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Wawa Public Library
The Library offers photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and VHS to DVD conversion. Free WiFi is available at the library, with 4 public computers and 3 iPads for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.
WPL has a Drop Box for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books.
Our Wawa History website is www.wawahistory.wawa.cc
The WPL is open Monday & Friday from 11 - 5, Tues, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 – 7, and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 Circulation Desk, or ext 291 (Librarian’s Office), email [email protected] Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.Come in today and check out YOUR Wawa Public Library!
