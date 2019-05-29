Between the Covers – May 29

NEW BOOKS–on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; “Tight Rope” by Amanda Quick, “Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris and “Everything is F***ed” by Mark Manson.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF MAY ARE; “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, “Look for Me” by Lisa Gardner, “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly and this week’s feature is “What You Wish For” by Fern Michaels. From the book jacket: “If her abusive husband hadn’t tried to kill her and her beloved dog Lucie, Helen Ward might never have run away from her California mansion. Now she’s changed her identity and moved across the country, hopeful that she can find safety, happiness, and maybe even love.

But despite the promise of a new life with college professor Sam Tolliver and the satisfaction of seeing her online business take off, Helen knows that the past is catching up with her…and her fear is growing. Desperate to get away again, she’ll soon face the toughest choice of her life — one that will decide her future…and her very identity. “

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB – The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club will begin on July 2nd, 2019. Our theme this summer is “Natural World”.

Summer Schedule

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday 10 – 11 Summer Reading Club (English) Ages 3 – 6 Summer Reading Club (French) Ages 3 – 6 10 – 11 Clay Club Ages 3 – 6 Fun Day with Science Club Ages 7+ 1:30 – 3 Summer Reading Club (English) Ages 7+ Summer Reading Club (French) Ages 7+ 1:30 – 2:30 Clay Club Ages 7+ Game Club 6+

Please note that children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the Circulation Desk.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on May 27thstarting at 7:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.