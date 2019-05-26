Northeast Fire Region Update – May 25

As of the afternoon of May 25, there is one active wildland fire in the region. Cochrane 4 covers 1 hectare and is located approximately 1 km south of the community of Fort Albany. It is under control.

The fire hazard is low across the region.

Out of province resources

More than 80 staff members from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services are assisting the province of Alberta with its escalated fire situation. This includes FireRangers, support staff and one incident management team. The sharing of resources across Canada is facilitated by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in Winnipeg under the Mutual Aid Resource Sharing agreement.

The fire situation in Ontario has been relatively quiet since the beginning of the 2019 fire season, and we remain fully prepared to respond to any forest fires that may arise here at home.

Crews deployed to assist with flood response

There are 17 members of the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services team currently deployed to assist with sandbagging efforts and the movement of water from low lying areas in various communities affected by flooding. AFFES is also providing logistical support and equipment such as pumps and hose. Assistance will continue until the situation stabilizes or assistance is no longer required.

Spring is grass fire season

Think wildland fires are just a problem in the summer? Think again. Spring is grass fire season and grass fires can spread rapidly.

When performing spring yard clean up, seek alternatives to burning by considering composting or using your local landfill. Don’t be the reason behind a spring wildland fire this year.

Fire numbers and online information