OPP Continue Search for Missing Woman

On May 22, 2019, at 4:03 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a marine incident in the area of the Mattagami and Moose Rivers, near the area known as Moose River Crossing, Ontario.

The investigation has revealed two persons were in a small vessel when they encountered trouble and both ended up in the water. One person, an adult male, was located by a group of civilians and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An adult female, age 46 from Moose Factory, Ontario, remains unaccounted for. The female’s name is not being released at this time at the request of the family.

A search of the area continues. Police were assisted overnight by 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Canadian Forces Base Trenton. The OPP currently has its Aviation Services, Emergency Response Team and Marine Unit dedicated to the search. The search effort is being assisted by the Moose Factory Fire and Rescue, Canadian Rangers and several civilians.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.