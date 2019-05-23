FENLON, Patricia “Auntie Pattie”

Patricia passed away suddenly at the Sault Area Hospital on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 52 after suffering long term complications of diabetes. She goes now to join her beloved daughter, Hope and her father, Jim.

Patricia will be missed by her mother Gina, cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends. Auntie Pattie will be missed by her honorary children, Jeffery, Shanon, and Katherine who held a special place in her heart. Patricia will also be missed by her pets, Luna, Vinny and Bella. We are positive that George and Star were delighted to see her at the Rainbow Bridge.

Patricia was a fantastic cook who could be counted upon at any time to contribute a delicious dish. When she had to adopt a gluten-free diet she helped all her family and friends convert recipes and learn to cook gluten-free. She was an activist with a loving heart and will be remembered for her tenacity when standing up for her own needs or those of others. Despite her health challenges, she remained active in the Legion Ladies Auxillary and will be missed by her bowling and dart companions.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would appreciate that memorial donations be made to Diabetes Canada.