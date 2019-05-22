From the Branch – May 22

Elections have been held and the Executives of the Branch & Ladies Auxiliary have been determined.
Branch – 2019 – 2021: President Mary Anne Pearson, Past President – Larry Harvey, 1st Vice President – Eric Mitrikas, 2nd Vice President – Dave Page
Executive Committee: Noreen Fellinger, Barb Leschishin, Jeanette Pike, Sam Rowe, Doris Zagar
Ladies Auxiliary 2019 – 2020: President – Pat Harron, 1stVice President – Evelyn Stone, 2nd Vice President – Gayle Roberts, Secretary – Heather Campbell
Treasurer – Lise Bernath, Sports Officer – Donna Lyle, Sgt-at-Arms – Brenda Ouellette
Executive Committee: Liz Campbell, Liz Collins, Debbie Lessard, Carol Peters
The Annual Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, June 15th, please call Larry Harvey for details and to register.
To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our prayers and we wish you well.
