Northern Libraries Launch Advocacy Website

Libraries across Northern Ontario have launched SaveOLSN.ca – a website highlighting the services provided to our libraries by Ontario Library Service – North and inviting members of the public to join our advocacy campaign by contacting their local MPP or the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Michael Tibollo.

Featuring stories from libraries across Northern Ontario, this website draws attention to the valuable services that are at risk due to a 50% cut in the OLS-North operating budget, announced in the 2019-2020 Provincial Budget. The website is also an opportunity for libraries to thank staff at OLS-North for their contributions to public libraries, particularly as several staff members are facing layoff, effective May 23, 2019.

New stories will be added as they are submitted, so please check back regularly for updates.

For information about how cuts to OLS-North could impact your local library please contact your library directly.

For more information about this site and the Northern Libraries’ advocacy campaign please contact one of our spokespeople:

Dayna DeBenedet, Dryden Public Library – [email protected]

Caroline Goulding, Fort Frances Public Library –[email protected]

Visit the website at www.saveolsn.ca.