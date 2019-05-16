Algoma District School Board Declares 19 High School Teachers Redundant

Yesterday, 19 high school teachers were declared redundant by the Algoma District School Board. These potential layoffs have come about as a direct result of the Ford government’s proposed increase in average class size ratios from 22:1 to 28:1.

“We have not seen this many redundant teachers in years at the Algoma District School Board,” said Malini Leahy, Teacher Bargaining Unit president in District 2, Algoma of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO).

“Despite government claims that declarations of redundancy are routine at Ontario school boards, there is absolutely nothing routine about the alarming number of teachers declared redundant yesterday. This is not business as usual. In fact last year we hired 29 new secondary teachers.”

“Thanks to the Ford government’s cuts, student learning will suffer. Class sizes will balloon, students will receive less individual attention, and the availability of courses will be impacted. This is very bad news for students, parents and teachers alike in the Algoma District.”

OSSTF/FEESO District 2, Algoma TBU represents public secondary school teachers in the Algoma District School Board.

There was no word as to if any of these “redundant teachers are at Michipicoten High School in Wawa.