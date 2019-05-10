The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has been advised that the City of Temiskaming Shores has declared a state of emergency due to the rising water levels and ice building up on shore. The area near the lake on Fleming Drive has been closed down, and barricades are in place.
Temiskaming OPP urge the public to remain away from the area and any closed roads. Some members of the public are breaching the barricades and attempting to take pictures of the water and ice buildup. Police want to ensure that everyone is safe.
Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- Temiskaming Shores declares a state of emergency - May 10, 2019
- Marathon OPP Arrest Male for Public Intoxication then Posession of Metamphetamine - May 8, 2019
- Marathon OPP Vehicle Catches Fire - May 6, 2019