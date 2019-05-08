Wednesday Morning News – May 8

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 11. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy. Rain beginning this evening then changing to periods of snow mixed with rain before morning. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 1.

News Tibits – Groundbreaking for the new Wawa Goose Market is to happen today!

Great news in the Soo yesterday with the announcment of Noront Resources naming Sault Ste. Marie the home of its new Ferrochrome Production Facility (FPF).