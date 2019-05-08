The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority Issues a Flood Outlook Statement

Issued May 08, 2019 @ 1:00 pm

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority would like to issue a watershed conditions statement to residents in regard to current watershed conditions.

The weather forecast indicates local rainfall amounts of 30-50 mm or more are possible Wednesday night through Thursday. The ground in some locations is already near saturation or remains partially frozen and as a result has little ability to absorb further rainfall.

Currently, Local rivers, creeks and streams are flowing at normal levels. Continued rainfall will cause levels and flows to rise across the watershed. There may be localized flooding in areas with poor drainage.

The flood control channels owned and maintained by the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority are currently flowing at normal levels. The flood control channels will experience a rise in water levels. It is important to remember that the water in rivers, streams and the channels will be fast flowing. The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority will continue to closely monitor stream flows across the watershed.

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority would like to extend a warning to residents and visitors to use extreme caution when close to rivers, creeks and streams. High water levels and flows can be especially dangerous and stream banks can be slippery. Please keep children and pets away from fast flowing rivers and streams.

This statement is in effect until May 13, 2019.