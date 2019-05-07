Premo, William “Bill”

A time to be born, March 14, 1960

A time to die, May 6, 2019

After a short but courageous fight with cancer, Bill peacefully transitioned from this world surrounded by love into the loving open arms of God and his parents. Bill is survived by Michelle Robillard, his beloved partner and best friend and her son, Dalton. Predeceased by his parents, Gladys & George Premo and his brother in law, John. Sisters and brothers, Shirley Kindred, Marie Gereghty (John), Gladys Graham (Leslie), Gary (Suzanne) and Ron. Special uncle to Gary & Jason, and nieces, Julie, Lisa, Laurie, Carrie and Vicky. Nephew to his only aunt, Isabelle Olar. Life long friend to Albert Giommi and many cousins and friends. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and will be missed by his fishing and hunting buddies, especially Brian Baic and Bob Kertesz. Bill will be forever remembered by Barb, Donyta, Dante & Faith.

Special thanks to Dr. Berg, Dr. Switzer, Dr. Bowen and all the nurses on the 3rd floor as well as ARCH, who so compassionately cared for Bill’s every need.

Memorial donations to ARCH or Sault Area Hospital, cheque only, would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place and at Bill’s request, there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 215 St. James St, 705-759-8456