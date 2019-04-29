Tyler Morrison to Perform in SSM

Tyler Morrison is one of the fastest rising comedians in North America with his hilarious brand of working-class comedy. Tyler has headlined and sold out numerous shows across Canada and beyond.

On his exhausting resume, you will find that Tyler has been featured at the Boston Comedy Festival, Atlanta Laughing Skull Festival, Just For Laughs 42 Festival, CBC’S Winnipeg Comedy Festival as well as Caroline’s on Broadway for the Roast of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik.

If this isn’t enough Tyler was named one of the Top 10 Comedians by Sirius XM Canada where he had his own daily segment. The Debaters, Sirius XM’s Raw Dog channel also know his work.

Recently Tyler had a brush with Ron Jeremy, (but not literally); no, Tyler was given a standing ovation for being one of the writers for the Roast of Ron Jeremy. Tyler has also been asked to write for Gilbert Gottfried, Jim Norton and many other famous roasters.

Scott Thompson of Kids in the Hall fame coined him ” The Dennis Miller of Dark Comedy”

I think this sets him apart and is why he is one of Canada’s most sought after comedians.

Don’t miss this show that will leave you in stitches.

Tyler will be performing at Soo Blaster on Saturday, May 4 at 9 p.m. For more information visit www.sooblaster.com