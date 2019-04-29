South Porcupine OPP Locate Overdue Canoeists

On April 28, 2019, at 9:32 p.m., members of the South Porcupine Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified about two overdue canoeists on the Tatachikapika River, near Timmins, Ontario.

Police were unable to locate the pair during a ground search Sunday night. With the assistance of OPP Aviation Services, both men were located by police helicopter this morning. The pair were transported to a local hospital as a precaution and then released.

The OPP would like to remind the public that waterways are very dangerous at this time of year. Police encourage outdoor enthusiasts to wait for more appropriate conditions before venturing out on the water for their own safety and for the safety of those who may need to come to their rescue.