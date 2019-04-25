On April 23, 2019, at approximately 7:45 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a collision on Highway 11 in Calder Township, west of the Town of Cochrane, Ontario.
Police investigation revealed that a mini-van collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle.
The driver of mini-van, Patrick BOURGEOIS, 37-years-old, of Timmins, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.
Highway 11 was closed for approximately 12 hours and is now reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- Victim in Highway 11 Collision Identified - April 25, 2019
- Annual Seatbelt Campaign Begins - April 18, 2019
- Nipigon OPP Charge Schreiber Man charged in Fatal Collision - April 11, 2019