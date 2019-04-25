Victim in Highway 11 Collision Identified

On April 23, 2019, at approximately 7:45 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a collision on Highway 11 in Calder Township, west of the Town of Cochrane, Ontario.

Police investigation revealed that a mini-van collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of mini-van, Patrick BOURGEOIS, 37-years-old, of Timmins, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.

Highway 11 was closed for approximately 12 hours and is now reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.