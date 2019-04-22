Monday Morning News – April 22

Weather – Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near midnight. Low plus 1.

News Tidbits – Hwy17 is closed between DeepRiver and Bisset Creek due to a washed out portion of road. Detour: North bound Hwy 60 to #Hwy11 NB – South bound Detour – #Hwy11 to Hwy 60 – Reopening time unknown.