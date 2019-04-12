Winter Driving not over yet

Despite it being well into the month of April, we are currently in the midst of a storm that has brought mixed precipitation to much of our area. The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public to keep a close eye on road conditions as they travel, and drive accordingly.

Give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination as traffic will be slower. Drive according to the weather conditions – reduce your speed and increase your following distance to ensure you can stop safely if needed. Speed too fast for conditions is the most common cause of winter collisions. Accelerate slowly and brake sooner to avoid spin outs – especially at intersections.

The OPP encourages all motorists to practice safe and courteous driving habits to reduce the risk of preventable winter collisions. Remember – ice and snow – keep it slow!

For up to date road conditions, please visit: Ministry of Transportation: 511on.ca/