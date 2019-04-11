Breaking News

Freezing rain expected Friday Morning

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville

Freezing rain Friday morning.

Precipitation will begin as snow this evening, then change to ice pellets. Ice pellets will change to freezing rain Friday morning. Freezing rain will continue for several hours before finally changing to rain Friday morning.

This winter weather is associated with a Colorado Low that will track across Northeastern Ontario Friday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

