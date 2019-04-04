On IMPROvise” Tournament at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

Over 35 Grade 7 to 12 students from three CSCNO schools competed in the “On IMPROvise” (We IMPROvise) tournament at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) on April 2.

Teams from école secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) and École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) joined up with the teams from the host school to take part in workshop presented by Stef Paquette who also took on the role of referee during the tournament.

The grade 7 and 8 teams from ÉSC Trillium and Notre-Dame-du-Sault are headed to North Bay on April 4 to participate in the provincial improvisation tournament “Gazou d’Or” while ÉSC Trillium’s secondary school team will head to Ottawa for l’AFOLIE, another province-wide tournament that will bring together over 250 francophone students.