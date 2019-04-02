Tuesday Morning News – April 2

Weather – Periods of snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Flurries and rain showers beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 3. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Flurries. Rain showers early this evening. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

News Tidbits – The wintry weather continues despite Environment Canada’s report stating that Canada is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the world and that warming is “effectively irreversible”. Winters are changing – southern Canadians experience more winter rainfall and northern Canadians with melting permafrost and less sea ice.