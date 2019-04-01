Breaking News

Monday Morning News – April 1

Post Views: 168

Weather – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Periods of snow beginning after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 8.

News Tidbits – The bake sale held by Wawa Minor Hockey for the benefit of the Castonguay family who lost their home to a fire raised $2738.91. Organizers said, “The baked goods started arriving at 10 am and as fast as it came in it went out . There was a steady flow of community members all day and they did not disappoint! We even had a couple of items to silent auction. One being a beautiful cake from Ann-Celine McKinnon and younique products donated by Heather Watson! Thank you to each and everyone who made this possible today.”

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*