Monday Morning News – April 1

Weather – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Periods of snow beginning after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 8.

News Tidbits – The bake sale held by Wawa Minor Hockey for the benefit of the Castonguay family who lost their home to a fire raised $2738.91. Organizers said, “The baked goods started arriving at 10 am and as fast as it came in it went out . There was a steady flow of community members all day and they did not disappoint! We even had a couple of items to silent auction. One being a beautiful cake from Ann-Celine McKinnon and younique products donated by Heather Watson! Thank you to each and everyone who made this possible today.”