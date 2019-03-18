52nd Annual Maple Syrup Festival at the Legion on St. Joseph Island

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 374 continues it’s 52nd year tradition of hosting the Annual Maple Syrup Festival on April 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2019. For many friends and family it is a custom to travel many hours and fill up on fluffy pancakes, perfectly fried sausages covered in golden local maple syrup. The regular customers, they mark their calendars, knowing it is always the first two full weekends of April. Thinking of attending? Well, there is more. The Legion in Richards Landing has two halls with enough room to sit over 300 people per sitting. Also, adding to the experience there are displays from local maple syrup producers, diverse art and craft vendor booths and raffles.

The Legion hosts such fund raising events to better be able to support local Veterans and their families. Branch 374 strives to give to the community, including many senior and youth organizations. Supporting activities such as this, helps the Veterans and the community. The Legion is a dedicated group of volunteers who are environmentally conscientious. Plates, cups and bags are biodegradable.

The cost for the all you can eat pancake, sausage topped with delicious maple syrup, coffee, tea and juice is $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors and $5.00 for children under 12. Hours for the festival are 8am to 3pm. Thousands of people attend every year, why not you too? For more information, contact the Branch office at 705-246-2494.

SOURCE – The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 374