Rainfall and Fog Advisory

5:08 AM EDT Thursday 14 March 2019

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant rainfall, mild temperatures and melting snow, is expected through this evening.

Rain, heavy at times, continues across the region early this morning. With temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark, a brief period of freezing rain is possible. However, temperatures will slowly rise early this morning ensuring only rain later this morning. Rainfall amounts in the 20 to 30 mm range are expected by the time the rain transitions to snow late this afternoon or tonight. The heaviest rainfall amounts are likely near the north shore of Lake Superior through this period.

The heavy rain will combine with mild temperatures in the mid single digits to result in potentially significant snowmelt and localized ponding on streets and other low lying areas.

The heavy rain and mild temperatures are associated with a strong Colorado low that will transition across Northern Ontario tonight.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

5:07 AM EDT Thursday 14 March 2019

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog will persist into this morning before becoming more patchy this afternoon.

Dense fog will persist into this morning before becoming more patchy this afternoon.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.