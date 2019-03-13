Time to reduce Plastic Litter and Waste

NDP MPP Ian Arthur, the Official Opposition critic for the Environment and Sustainability, will lay out the details of his comprehensive private member’s bill, which calls on Ontario to ban single-use, throw-away plastics this morning. “Our landfills are piled high with plastic garbage that will take generations to degrade, and our lakes and rivers — and waters around the world — are polluted with straws, bags and wrappers,” said Ian Arthur, the NDP critic for the Environment and Sustainability. “Ontarians know we have to do better, and they’re stepping up to do their part by making smart choices, like using reusable bags, but we need corporations and manufacturers to be required to do their part, too. Putting the burden on families alone while corporations just keep churning out throw-away plastics is missing the forest for the trees, and our children will pay the price.”

The province is inviting public feedback on proposals to reduce plastic litter and waste, diversion and reduction food and organic waste from households and businesses. A discussion paper has been posted on the Environment Registry for a 45-day period. Rod Phillips Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, addressed the Ontario Waste Management Association (OWMA) Annual General Meeting, outlining the release of the paper and highlighting the importance of ongoing collaboration and consultation with municipalities to ensure our waste reduction and diversion goals are achieved.

"We know that Ontarians want to do their part to reduce litter and waste, whether at home, at work or on the go," said Rod Phillips, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "There are so many great ideas out there in the province that we want to build on to reduce waste, divert more of it away from landfills and get our diversion rate moving in the right direction again."