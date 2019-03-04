Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Results

This year’s derby enjoyed fantastic weather. 95 fish were registered over the two day event; 54 fish were registered from Wawa Lake, 20 from Hawk Lake, and 21 from Manitowik Lake.

Gino Buonomo of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, won the Registration Draw Prize of $30,000 with ticket 631.

The 5 Early Bird draws of $1,000 were: Jason Prevost (Sault ste Marie, ON), Eric Rancourt (Val Coron), Cindy Leclair (Timmins), David Courchene (Heron Bay), and Eric Leonard (Wawa).These winning tickets were drawn from all entries postmarked on or before Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

The Derby winners are:

Wawa Lake

1st – 10.34 Lake Trout, Mario Scarpino of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. He took away a Tundra Sport SKI-DOO

2nd – 7.70 Lake Trout, Ben Morris of Milton, choosing a 14′ MirroCraft Boat w/ 15HP Motor and Trailer.

3rd – 7.62 Lake Trout, Derek Lamon of Wawa, winning a Sportsman Polaris ATV

4th – 6.76 Lake Trout, Jeff Smith of Wawa, winning an Otter XT Fishing Lodge\

5th – 6.66 Lake Trout, Luigi Bruni of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, winning a Stihl Power Washer

6th – 6.22 Lake Trout, Robert Case of Wawa, winning a Stingray Power Auger

Hawk Lake

1st – 8.02 Pike, Debra Desrochers of Hawk Junction, winning a Tundra Sport SKI-DOO

2nd – 7.11 Pike, Melissa Pepper of Hawk Junction, winning a Sportsman Polaris ATV

3rd – 7.09 Pike, Josh Murphy of Wawa, winning a 14′ MirroCraft Boat w/ 15HP Motor and Trailer

4th – 6.79 Pike, Todd Reid of Hawk Junction, winning an Otter XT Fishing Lodge

5th – 6.57 Pike, Teuvo Hannuksela of Hawk Junction, winning a Stihl Power Washer

6th – 6.44 Pike, Ashley Omolida, of Wawa, won a Stingray Power Auger

Manitowik Lake

1st – 16.30 Pike, Terry Shewfelt of Echo Bay, ON, winning a Tundra Sport SKI-DOO

2nd – 9.80 Lake Trout, Clyde Smith of Wawa, winning a 14′ MirroCraft Boat w/ 15HP Motor and Trailer

3rd – 9.50 Lake Trout, Robert Moss of Prince Twp, winning a Sportsman Polaris ATV

4th – 8.70 Lake Trout, Brian Bura of Toronto, winning an Otter XT Fishing Lodge

5th – 8.22 Lake Trout, Peter Grey of Sault Ste. Marie, winning a Stihl Power Washer

6th – 6.70 Lake Trout, Marie-Andree Boivin of Wawa, winning a Stingray Power Auger