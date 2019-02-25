Michigan proves GM Jobs can be saved

There is hope: Oshawa’s General Motors (GM) jobs can be saved, but not if Doug Ford keeps refusing to fight for them. Michigan saw movement in the battle to save their Hamtramck GM plant Friday with the delay of its closure date.

“The Michigan government fought for their GM jobs and got results. But the Doug Ford government refuses to commit to saving Oshawa’s GM jobs,” said Oshawa’s NDP MPP Jennifer French.

GM announced late last year it plans to rip about 2,600 jobs out of Oshawa, along with facilities like the Detroit-Hamtramck plant. Andrea Horwath and the NDP immediately joined workers and supporters to start a massive fightback to save the jobs in Oshawa, along with thousands of others in Ontario throughout the supply chain, but Ford threw in the towel without even trying to save the jobs.

While Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer vowed to fight side-by-side with Michigan GM workers to protect jobs, Ford turned his back on Oshawa GM workers and their families. “The ship has already left the dock,” said Ford, who also told Ontario: “They’re gone. They’re done.”

“With comments like that, Ford is not only refusing to fight for auto workers and good Ontario jobs, he’s actually undermining the fight,” said French.

“Today, we have concrete proof that GM jobs can be saved when leaders show leadership. Workers in auto and manufacturing deserve a premier who will back them up— not turn his back at the first opportunity.”