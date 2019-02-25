Algoma Public Health Office Closed Today

Due to current weather conditions, Algoma Public Health’s Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa offices will be closed for the day. Our offices in Blind River and Elliot Lake will remain open.
If you had an appointment for today, you will contacted tomorrow with a new appointment date and time.
