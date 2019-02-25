Breaking News

Algoma Public Health Office Closed Today

Post Views: 114
Due to current weather conditions, Algoma Public Health’s Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa offices will be closed for the day. Our offices in Blind River and Elliot Lake will remain open.
If you had an appointment for today, you will contacted tomorrow with a new appointment date and time.

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*