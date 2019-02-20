Wednesday Morning News – February 20

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon then periods of light snow. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Snow. Amount 10 cm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 16.

News Tidbits – Sault Ste. Marie received $125,000 in funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Climate Innovation Program. This will create a full time position to implement municipal priorities and develop a city emissions inventory and reduction strategy.