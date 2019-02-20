Marathon OPP – Stolen Vehicle Recovered and Male Arrested

On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at approximately 01:05 pm The Marathon / Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a theft of fuel from the ESSO in White River.

The vehicle was travelling westbound and described as a dark black or green Volkswagen Golf.

Officers patrolled Highway 17 east of Marathon and observed a vehicle matching the description. When the officer turned to follow the vehicle it immediately accelerated and continued westbound. Officers set up and deployed spike belts but the vehicle avoided by turning and driving back eastbound. Patrols were conducted and the vehicle was located with two occupants stuck on the north side of Highway 17 at the Umbata Falls road area.

Both occupants were arrested and transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment for further investigation.

The male driver, 27 year old Ryan FORSYTH, of Beamsville ON was charged with:

Theft Under $5,000 of Motor Vehicle CC 334(b)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 CC354(1)

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle CC 320.13(10

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited X 2 CC 320.18

Theft Under $5,000 CC 334(b)

Speeding HTA 128

No Clear View to Rear HTA 74(1)(b)

Drive Motor Vehicle no License HTA 32(1)

Drive Motor Vehicle no Plates HTA 7(1)(b)(i)

Fail to Apply for Permit HTA 11(2)

Vehicle with Cannabis readily available CCA 12(1)

The male was held for a Video Bail at the Marathon OPP detachment in regards to the charges.

The female passenger was released unconditionally.