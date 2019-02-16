Wawa Winter Carnival Fireworks & Bonfire

Just as eagerly anticipated as the parade, the fireworks and warmth of the bonfire were the next on the carnival agenda. The fireworks were oohed and aahed by everyone, then the bonfire was greatly appreciated – keeping everyone warm. After the fireworks and a hot chocolate, families started to go inside for the family dance, a la bug!

The Wawa Volunteer Firefighters take a huge part in making the first evening of the carnival a fabulous one, not just escorting the parade. They set up the pallets for the bonfire; order and design the fireworks show – then set up and show, and to top it all off – have hot chocolate to warm our innards! It sounds so trite, “great job”, but, “thank you!” to making this evening so much fun!