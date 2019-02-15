SSM Tri-party Agreement Addresses Labour Shortage (Personal Support Worker)

Sault College, the F.J. Davey Home and the Sault Community Career Centre have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on increasing the number of Personal Support Workers (PSW) in the Sault through local and international student recruitment and education. Each partner has a role to play in supporting the recruitment, education, employment and settlement needs of incoming PSW students.

This new and exciting collaboration frames the relationship between the partners, with the common goal of increasing the number of established PSW workers in Sault Ste. Marie. The community does not currently have enough local talent to meet all the staffing needs in this important role. The Algoma Workforce Investment Committee (AWIC) and the Local Healthcare Integrated Network (LHIN) have both been very supportive throughout the process and in bringing the parties together.

“This partnership will greatly contribute to an inclusive learning environment whereby learners will gain the requisite education, experience and settlement support to become established Personal Support Workers in Sault Ste. Marie. I am very excited about this innovative approach to solving a local labour shortage,” says Dr. Ron Common, Sault College President.

The three partners have teamed up to attract international, national and provincial newcomers to the Sault and will work together to support their integration into the labour market and community. One early activity of the initiative is that the College and the F.J. Davey Home are sending a delegation to Manila, Philippines at the end of February to encourage further exchanges relating to this Program. Through a series of events held at the Trade Commissioner’s office in Manila, the College and Davey Home are hopeful they will have a successful student recruitment mission. The goal of the mission is to sign up students for the College’s spring full-time PSW certificate Program. Administrator/Executive Director Barbara Harten and ICP/Staff Educator Kerry Gartshore from the F.J. Davey Home will be on-hand on the mission to discuss the possible job opportunities available to students upon graduation and it is anticipated that their participation will add a great deal of credibility to our desire to have students come to the Sault. The Sault Community Career Centre will provide important services to these students as newcomers to the Sault and will assist in many areas including settlement services.

“This forward-thinking collaboration between local and international partners will help to address Personal Support Worker labour shortages in Sault Ste. Marie, assist to support our aging population, and bring newcomers to our city where they will be a welcome addition to the community,” says Karol Rains, Executive Director Sault Community Career Centre.

The enhanced graduate to job Program is not exclusive to the Philippines: all countries in which the College recruits will have access to the Program including local Sault residents. The College has added one additional PSW intake this year to address the local labour market and anticipated international student uptake beginning in May 2019, bringing the total to 3 program intakes per year.

“The F.J. Davey Home provides holistic, resident-centered care, ensuring a safe, caring and homelike environment that maximizes choices and maintains respect for the dignity and individuality of the persons we serve. We are committed to building this partnership and we are excited that this alliance will assist us in meeting our needs to provide excellence in the delivery of Long Term Care,” says Barbara Harten, Administrator/Executive Director, F.J. Davey Home.