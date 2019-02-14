Thursday Morning News – February 14

Weather – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 29 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight – Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 12 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.

News Tidbits – Happy Valentine’s Day!