Municipality of Wawa hires new CAO/Treasurer

Mayor and Council of the Municipality of Wawa are pleased to announce that Ms. Maury O’Neill has been hired as the Chief Administrative Officer-Treasurer effective March 4, 2019.

Ms. O’Neill brings 25 years of experience in economic development, municipal administration and planning. She has headed the EDC of Wawa for 15 years and prior to that was employed as the CAO and Director of Planning and Developmeny for the Municipality. Maury holds a Masters in Planning from Queen’s University, Bachelor of Arts from Laurentian University and holds several certificates related to Municipal Management.

“Maury brings a wealth of experience and skill to the position”, said Mayor Rody, “Municipal Council is very pleased to have her join the Municipality of Wawa as CAO. Her background, knowledge, leadership style and commitment to the community will complement our existing team of dedicated municipal staff.”

”I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve Municipal Council and the community of Wawa. To say I am excited would be an understatement, and I look forward to leading and inspiring municipal staff and community residents towards a shared future vision for Wawa,” stated Maury O’Neill, “There are so many orginazations, businesses and residents for the betterment of our town and with the strong support of Mayor and Council, I can’t wait to join the municipal staff team to move priority projects forward.”

Mayor and Council ask staff and residents to join them in extending a heartfelt welcome to Ms. O’Neill as she begins her second journey with the Municipality of Wawa.