MANARY, Dennis Patrick

Passed away sudden at home on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Alice “Penny” Manary (nee Black). Loving father of Linda Manary (Serge Savoie), Marcella Manary, Catharine Manary (Christian Ruby) and Lindsey Manary. Proud papa of Melissa LeBreton, Alexina LeBreton, Darren Criece, Emily Criece and Rebecca Ruby and nine great-grandchildren. Dear son of Agnes “Peggy” Stevenson and late Patrick Manary. Fondly remembered by his sisters Joanne, Pat and the late Ruth.

Following Dennis’ wishes there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Dennis’ Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie.