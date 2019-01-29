Tuesday Morning News – January 29

Weather – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 40 in the morning and minus 33 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight – Flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 29. Wind chill near minus 40. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – it isn’t as cold today but it is still quite cold. Stay bundled up you head outdoors. The cold weather has had a toll on vehicles as well. The increased calls for oadside assistance for vehicles that won’t Start in the cold has meant that many call were hours later. Many vehicles in Chapleau were brought to Wawa because of what may have been a block heater problem.