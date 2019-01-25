Hwy 11 Closes while Trailer contains Dangerous Goods is removed from Collision Site

On January 25, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be closing Highway 11 at Highway 631, for public safety, while a trailer containing dangerous goods is being removed from the scene of a collision.

The Highway is being closed from Highway 631 to the Town of Nipigon, Ontario however, local traffic will be permitted up to 1.5 kilometres east and west of the collision scene.

The OPP is reminding the motoring public to drive carefully and expect delays once the highway has re-opened.