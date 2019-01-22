Breaking News

The Wawa Ladies Bonspiel Registration is Open!

Post Views: 132

The registration for the Annual Wawa Ladies Bonspiel is now open.  The bonspiel will be held March 29 – 31, 2019.  The registration fee includes a delicious meal and live entertainment. The theme this year is Game Night, so start thinking about your costumes for the parade.

Get your registration in before March 5, 2019 and your team will be entered in the earlybird draw.

To register or for more information, please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or cell (705) 971-4256 or Denise Bussineau at (705) 856-7237.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*